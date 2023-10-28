Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Earnings Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $228.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.86. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $237.95. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,306.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

