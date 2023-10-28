Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $537,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 76,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,825,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.49 and its 200 day moving average is $306.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.