AMG National Trust Bank Has $379,000 Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $30.10 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

