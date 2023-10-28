Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4,821.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

