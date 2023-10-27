Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

