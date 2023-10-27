Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,617,241 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $653,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

