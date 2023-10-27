Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on V. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
