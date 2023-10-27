Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

