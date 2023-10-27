Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Enphase Energy stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.60 and a 52 week high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
