Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $65,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

