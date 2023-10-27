Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1,590.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483,282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $134,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 99.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,220,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 44.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.45.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

