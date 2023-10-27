Van ECK Associates Corp Has $146.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 931.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $146,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

