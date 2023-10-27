Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 205,900 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $60,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 3.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Shell by 21.1% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shell by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,025,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,679 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 51.6% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.