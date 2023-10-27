Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 96,983 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 96,983 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $86,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

