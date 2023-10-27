Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

