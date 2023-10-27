NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4,672.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,599,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.