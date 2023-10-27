NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.