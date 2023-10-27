Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $288.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.18. The firm has a market cap of $741.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

