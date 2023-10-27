Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

V opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

