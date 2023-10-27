McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lifted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $212,564,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.48.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

