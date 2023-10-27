Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $186.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.