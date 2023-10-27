Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $93.62 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,807 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Stryker worth $93,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $258.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.93 and its 200-day moving average is $284.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

