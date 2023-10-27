Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of AutoZone worth $105,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,450.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,528.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,529.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.