Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $16,702,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

