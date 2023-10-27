iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $414.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.62. The company has a market cap of $320.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.31 and a one year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

