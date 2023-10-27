Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $343.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.