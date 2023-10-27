Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE:ITW opened at $224.16 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $206.04 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

