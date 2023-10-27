Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

