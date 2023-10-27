Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,300 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $288.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $741.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.27 and a 200 day moving average of $281.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

