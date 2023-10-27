HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $221.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day moving average is $271.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.24 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

