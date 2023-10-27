Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153,827 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Fortive worth $68,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of FTV opened at $65.10 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

