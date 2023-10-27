Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 1,710 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $353.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

