Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys Shares of 11,179 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $288.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

