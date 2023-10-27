First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.