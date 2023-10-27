First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $198.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.86 and a 200-day moving average of $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

