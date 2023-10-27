First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $176.06 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.