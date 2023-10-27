First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

TJX stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.