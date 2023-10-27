First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,499 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 426.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 808,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 657,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

