F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.97-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.48 million. F5 also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$12.29-12.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $151.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

