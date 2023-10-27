Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

