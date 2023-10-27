Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,406,000 after acquiring an additional 366,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

