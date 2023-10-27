Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,792,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

