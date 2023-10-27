Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $218.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

