Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.