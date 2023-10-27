Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

