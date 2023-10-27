Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

