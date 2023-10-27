Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $258.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.76. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

