Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $421,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,159.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,806.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,875.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,955.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

