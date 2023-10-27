Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
