Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Marriott International worth $385,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $186.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.92 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

